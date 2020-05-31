BCB awaits for govt's green light to resume DPL



The Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the country's most prestigious 50-over cricket tournament, will not restart soon even though the government has lifted the countrywide shutdown over the Covid-19 outbreak. The List A tournament has been postponed for an indefinite period after the first round in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis, the guardian of the Dhaka's clubs, made it clear that the resumption of the cricket will entirely depends on the government's decision, who earlier decided to stop all kinds of sporting activities in the country due to the pandemic.





"The government has decided to reopen the private and government offices on a limited scale by withdrawing the countrywide shutdown. But it's yet to give any verdict on the sporting events," CCDM member secretary Ali Hossain told reporters on Saturday.





"There is no possibility of restarting the DPL until the government gives any decision on the issue. But, the sports ministry should come forward to settle the matter," he added.





"Before restarting the league, the CCDM would have to give the clubs at least 10 days for practice. So it'll take some time," said a club official. The ICC has recently unveiled some health rules, which they said, a country should follow those if they start the cricket.

