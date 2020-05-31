Ex-national footballer Salauddin no more

SM Salauddin Ahmmed



Former national footballer SM Salauddin Ahmmed passed away on Sunday morning. He was 62.







Earlier, another former national booter Golam Rabbani Helal died on Saturday (May 30).





Salauddin breathed his last around 4:00 am at his residence in Sadar Upazila of Narayanganj. He was suffering from pneumonia. However, even though he had corona symptoms in his body, the report tested negative on Saturday.





Mohaiminul Ahmmed Ratul, the nephew of the deceased, confirmed the matter to media. The deceased Salauddin was the son of Al-hajj Saijuddin of the area.





Salauddin Ahmed is survived by his wife and two sons. He was associated with various social organizations locally including the president of the Juba League of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station. He was an established businessman.





His funeral prayer was held on Sunday after Johr prayer at the grounds of the local High School and the body buried in the local cemetery.







