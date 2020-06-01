Mustafa Kamal Syed dies of COVID-19



Former Director General of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television Mustafa Kamal Syed has died with coronavirus infection at the age of 76.





He breathed his last on Sunday afternoon under care at Square Hospital, reports bdnews24.com.





Mustafa Kamal served as chief of program at NTV until his demise.





Human Resource and Administration Department Head Sultana A Banu said Mustafa Kamal was admitted to the hospital on May 11 after showing symptoms of COVID-19. "His condition was critical and was put on life support. He breathed his last around 1:30pm on Sunday," she added.





Syed joined Pakistan Television in 1967 and was given the responsibility of executive producer of all programs during the 1970 election. After producing shows for BTV for a long time, he worked his way to the highest position.





After retiring from the government job, he joined NTV in 2002.





He will be buried in Banani Graveyard, according to NTV Chief News Editor Zahirul Alam.





