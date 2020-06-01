Equal participation of women in UN peacekeeping stressed



Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Rabab Fatima on Sunday put stress on importance of ensuring meaningful, equal, and full participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations.





"I salute the women peacekeepers globally for their outstanding contribution to international peace and security," she said according to a press release, issued by Bangladesh permanent mission in the UN received in Dhaka, reports BSS.





She was speaking at a high-level virtual event titled "Key to Peace, Key to Protection: Women Peacekeepers in Action" to mark the International Day of Peacekeepers and the Protection of Civilian Week jointly organized by the Permanent Missions of Canada, Ghana, and Zambia to the United Nations.





Bangladesh envoy said as a tribute to UN peacekeepers, this year Bangladesh has issued a set of commemorative stamps with UN Post, which includes a stamp featuring the first ever women fighter pilots from Bangladesh deployed to UN peace operations.





These stamps commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who dreamt of a world free from conflict, inequality and injustice, she said.





In reiterating Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to put women to the forefront of the peacekeeping operations, Fatima highlighted Bangladesh's historic involvement with the adoption of the landmark Security Council resolution 1325 on Women Peace and Security (WPS) and the recent adoption of the National Action Plan to implement it.





Bangladesh led by example to become the first country to deploy a woman military contingent commander in UN history in Cote d'Ivoire in 2016, said the release, adding that it was also one of the first countries to deploy all-women Formed Police Unit in Haiti in 2010.





Today, Bangladesh is among the top countries in terms of its contribution of women peacekeepers to the UN Peacekeeping Operations, it added.





Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke at the event among other distinguished speakers and panelists.





