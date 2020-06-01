Hike in bus fares 'anti- people': BNP



Strongly opposing the government's decision to hike bus fares, the BNP has said the move will add a new onslaught on the poor as well as those who lost their means of earnings amid the coronavirus shutdown.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the remarks while addressing a virtual briefing from the BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Sunday.





The government on Sunday decided to fix the fares of long-haul buses and minibuses across the country, hiking those by 60 percent in order to compensate transport owners who will be carrying 50 percent less passengers on usually crowded buses to contain the transmission of coronavirus.





The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.





Earlier on Saturday, a committee of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority proposed 80 percent rise of bus fares.





Describing the bus-fare hike decision as an anti-people policy of the government, Rizvi said 'it's also a part of Awami League's principle to add insult to injury.'





He alleged that Awami League's vicious policy is to run the country by holding people hostage. "The decision to increase bus fares even before the resumption of transport services, has demonstrated how the government is exploiting people and inflicting sufferings on the poor."





The BNP leader said the daily-wage earners, rickshaw pullers, lower middle class and low-income people are going through immense sufferings as many of them have become unemployed.





Under the circumstances, he said, "We strongly condemn and protest the bus-fare hike move. We demand that the decision be withdrawn immediately."





