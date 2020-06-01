NRBs, please forgive us



Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) play a highly substantial role for sustaining the economy of the country by sending remittances. Over 10 million NRBs live in 165 foreign countries who have been constantly contributing to our economic growth.





On an average Bangladesh received remittances of USD 1.2 billion per month during last eight years according to tradingeconomics.com.





However, NRBs confront some undesirable circumstances. They even at times face harassment at the airport when they come back home.





Remittances of USD 1.08 billion was obtained from expatriate Bangladeshis in April 2020 which came like a blessing for the country's stuck economy.





Expatriate Bangladeshis sent USD 1.28 billion in remittance in March 2020, according to the data of Bangladesh Bank (BB).





The global economy has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving thousands of migrant Bangladeshi workers jobless and creating pressure over foreign exchange reserve, say experts and bankers.







Financial experts say that restriction on international travel, enforcing complete lockdown and shutting down remittance houses, banks and business centers in countries where major Bangladeshis are employed are the key factors behind the slump of inbound remittance.







According to a government estimation, over 0.1 million Bangladeshi workers returned home jobless in one month amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus globally.





A large number of Bangladeshi migrants became jobless in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Maldives due to the economic recession.





Of the jobless employees, many of them are in need of financial assistance as their employers refrained from paying any money during the pandemic.





Besides, many Bangladeshi migrants in European countries became jobless also due to corona outbreak.





Expatriate Bangladeshis in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United States and the United Kingdom are now trying to protect themselves from the ongoing crisis triggered by deadly coronavirus because those countries are now under lockdown.







As a result, it is difficult for NRBs to send money to their relatives at home.





On the other hand, the coronavirus situation in the Middle East is not good. The price of crude oil has fallen in the world market owing to the virus. Most of the expatriates will lose their jobs due to the declining price.





Already many expatriates have returned from abroad and a portion of them may not go back, which will adversely affect remittance inflow in the coming months.





New manpower exports have also stopped for few months. We do not know about how long the situation will continue. As a result, there is no good news for us. Remittance inflow will be impacted badly for a long time.





Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $16.41 billion in 2018-19 fiscal year.





In the first ten months of the current fiscal year, inbound remittance registered at 11.73% growth to $14.86 billion, thanks to the 2% incentive scheme of the government.





Bangladesh embassies and high commissions across the world will have to make the best of their efforts to eradicate the problems faced by expatriate Bangladeshis working abroad.





There are frequent allegations that officials in Bangladeshi diplomatic missions overseas often do not cooperate with Bangladeshi nationals. This is very unfortunate. The authorities concerned should look into this matter sharply.





Here I would like to name a few Bangladeshi origin youths like Nafees Bin Zafar and Jawed Karim. Nafees Bin Zafar was awarded Oscar in 2007 for his contribution to the development of the fluid simulation system for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. On the other hand, Jawed Karim is the cofounder of YouTube.









Bangladeshi workers at a construction site in the Middle East.







Iqbal Ahmed, CEO of Seamark Group in the United Kingdom, is another brilliant individual who has made us proud.





We are indebted to expatriate Bangladeshis who keep our economic wheels turning around by remitting foreign currencies to our country. We also beg pardon to them for the trouble they face sometimes due to our incompetency.





Expatriate Indians have uplifted their country's honour to a huge extent. Indian nationals hold high posts in Google, IBM, Citi Group, Pepsi and some other globally acclaimed companies.





It hurts us when we see that information and communication technology (ICT) firms of Bangladesh have not been able to obtain a sound status in our stock exchanges while ICT companies hold strong foothold in stock markets of Mumbai, London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York and many other places.





While I was Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), we accorded a reception to Nafees Bin Zafar. Nafees Bin Zafar highly appreciated us for this and said that he was greatly inspired by the accolades we gave him.







We should try our level's best to embolden and equip our young generation with necessary skills and intellect so that they can glorify our country on the global stage.





Students who pursue electrical and electronic engineering and computer science in the academic arena should be encouraged to innovate new appliances and come up with new ideas to boost their careers.





Initiatives implemented in 2009 by the then Governor of Bangladesh Bank highly elevated the magnitude of remittances received by the country. Similar steps need to be taken in present situation.





It should be noted that most of the countries are serious about the betterment of their expatriate citizens.





For example, Turkey, a few days ago, evacuated four Covid-19 patients including an expatriate from Bangladesh. "Tuba Ahsan, a Turkish citizen, her Bangladeshi husband Mossaddique Ahsan, and their 3-year-old twins Huma and Ziyad were evacuated in an air ambulance," a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka informed.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holds a very benign approach to expatriate Bangladeshis. She wants all NRBs to stay happy and to work for the country's progress.





Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad is a man of integrity too. We hope that our government will be able to facilitate the lives and livelihood of all expatriate Bangladeshis effectively.





Ralph Lauren, an American fashion designer, philanthropist, and billionaire businessman, once said, "A lot of hard work is hidden behind nice things."





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



Leave Your Comments