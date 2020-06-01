SSC pass rate rises to 82.87%

PM Sheikh Hasina opens the publication of SSC results through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban on Sunday. -PID



The pass rate in SSC and equivalent exams has risen to 82.87 percent, according to results announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





This year, 1.6 million students passed the exams among the 2.4 million students who took part in the tests.





In the previous year, the pass rate was 82.2 percent.





As many as 135,898 students achieved a GPA-5 this year, including 70,144 girls.





The education authorities handed over the results of the exams to Hasina on Sunday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, reports bdnews24.com.





Education Minister Dipu Moni discussed the different aspects of the exams in a live stream on Facebook.





Nine general education boards have a combined pass rate of 83.75 percent, while the rate is 82.51 percent for the madrasa board and 71.7 percent for the technical education board.



Girls spearheaded with 84.1 percent of them passing the exams, while the pass rate for boys was 81.63 percent.





Of the 1.8 million female students participating in the exams, 856,631 students passed.





At least 1.2 million male students participated in the exams and 833,892 of them passed the tests.





The results of this year's exams will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.





To get the results via SMS, students will have to register for the service by typing "SSC first three letters of board's name roll number 2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.





They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.





