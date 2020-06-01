How to rescue Bangladesh from economic abyss?

With easing of the nationwide shutdown on Sunday, city's Motijheel, the commercial hub of the country, gets vibrant with movement of vehicles. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Bangladesh is inevitably going to confront staggering economic hardships in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The country was under a lockdown for more than two months.





All business activities were halted except a few emergency services for nearly three months. Under these circumstances it is vital to formulate effective policies and to execute stern actions to rescue the country's economy from abysmal woes.





The foremost problem would be a liquidity crisis in banks. It may be added that the financial and banking sectors are already immersed in widespread corruption and irregularities due to loan scams, mysterious loans, money laundering and financial rackets.





People would have little or no money in such a case. Some unscrupulous individuals will raise prices of daily essentials. The government needs to quickly take care of these issues. Financial sources have informed that the amount of defaulted loans has exceeded 2 trillion taka including written off debts. Import costs have by far exceeded export earnings. As a result the ever highest trade deficit of 8.22 billion dollars has hammered the country's economy.





Reportedly most of the defaulted loans have been laundered abroad by financial perpetrators. US-based Global Financial Integrity (GFI) stated a few months ago that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI.





The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also reported that the amount of laundered money in 2015 was equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year.







Therefore, an uncompromising drive should be mobilized to recover defaulted loans from influential borrowers and to stop money laundering.







In addition to that, immediate steps should be taken to increase the liquidity before the huge crisis hits the market. The economy needs money to be pumped in at any cost.





It is very important to ensure the supply of goods by maintaining an efficient transportation system all over the country. The government should focus on simplifying the bureaucratic knots while releasing goods from the ports - considering it an indispensable necessity to ensure availability of goods in the marketplace. It should be a priority that the prices of daily necessities should be kept within the capability of the general masses.





The government needs to equally focus on technology and artificial intelligence as the rest of the world - otherwise, Bangladesh would fall behind other countries.





Small and medium enterprises would need attention and financial backup. It is a must to help them survive and maintain their operational costs. It goes without saying that their contribution towards reaching the development goals is immensely important for the country.





The government needs to take some strong steps without delay. One of them is to contact funding organizations like International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and wealthy countries for soft loans, aid or foreign direct investments (FDI).





The hard and fast policies of Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) should be made lenient so that the fund flow at marginal interest rates from foreign organizations can be easier and faster.





These will help in relieving the liquidity crisis and develop the domestic industries. The economy now should emphasize on mutual cooperation, not on competition.





Demand for medical equipment will go up worldwide after the Covid 19 pandemic is over. Bangladesh government will have to keep this point in view too.





To send back expatriate Bangladeshis who returned from coronavirus affected countries will not be easy. Exporting labor will not be the same either. The government has to think ahead of time in this regard. Otherwise, the country will face an enormous unemployment pressure, and earning remittance will be severely affected.





Readymade garments (RMG) and remittances are two beams on which Bangladesh's economy stands. That's why the government should initiate proper actions to protect these two sectors from adverse effects.





Firm diplomatic efforts will have to be made to reinstate Bangladeshi workers abroad and to export more human resources to foreign countries.





Demand for female and male nurses and trained people in the medical sector will escalate.





By this time, the government has taken up some initiatives for the stock market which has been ailing for several years. The top management of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has been recently reshuffled.





However, precise execution with other proactive measures has to be ensured. Acute liquidity crisis among the investors will steeply reduce sales after the market reopens, which may lead to another market crash.





Establishing good governance and socio-economic justice is necessary too.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "The government will have to materialize its actions with appropriate integrity and transparency to cope with the economic challenges ignited by coronavirus."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "It is essential to sharply watch that the money of the stimulus packages does not go into the wrong hands."





World Bank's former Lead Economist of Dhaka office Dr. Zahid Hossain said to The Asian Age, "Special care should be taken of the people who have lost their regular livelihoods because of the outbreak of Covid 19. These helpless people need to be rehabilitated with due importance and humanitarian approach."





