3 youth held over gang-rape in Manikganj





Police arrested three youths from Mouhali village in Ghior upazila on Sunday night in a case filed over gang- rape of a woman.

The arrestees are—Wasim Hossain, 20, Rakib Hossain and Redwan, 20 of the village.

According to the case statement, when the woman went to a shop for recharging his mobile, Wasim took her to a quiet place saying that he will talk to her.

Later, Wasim along with his 7/8 accomplices raped the woman.

Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said that the woman filed the case at night and then they arrested the three accused.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent to district hospital for medical test, said the OC.

