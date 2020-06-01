2 die with fever, cold in Sylhet





Two men who had been suffering from fever and cold died at Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Hospital on Sunday night.

Doctor Sushanto Kumar Mohapatro, residential medical officer of the hospital, said that one died in the evening and another at night.

Samples have been collected from them.

Earlier, a man died from coronavirus in the hospital in the morning.

In Sylhet, so far 18 people died from coronavirus and total confirmed coronavirus cases are 1041.

Besides, 250 people made recovery from the disease.





