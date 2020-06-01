Coronavirus :Bangladesh reports 2,381 new cases, 22 deaths









Bangladesh on Monday reported another surge in coronavirus cases as 2,381 new patients tested positive in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 49,534.





During the period, 22 more people died from the fast spreading COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 672.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11,439 samples, she added.





She also said that in the last 24 hours 816 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Global situation





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 6.1 million on Monday morning, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.





There have now been 6,165,181 confirmed cases and 371,995 deaths linked to Covid-19.





The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases – 1,789,364– and the highest death toll – 104,358.





In Brazil, the number of confirmed cases has passed half a million, the second highest total in the world.





Russia has confirmed 405,843 cases, the UK 276,156 Spain 239,479, Italy 232,997 and India190,609.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 38,571, followed by Italy (33,415 deaths), Brazil (29,314) , France 28,805 and Spain (27,127), according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments