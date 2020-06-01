Around 6.25cr people get govt relief amid corona situation









As a part of government’s continuous effort to minimize people’s hardship amid COVID-19 pandemic, around 6.25 crore people in the country have already come under government relief coverage.





“The government has so far provided relief assistance to 6,25,000,00 people of 1,40,46,000 families across the country,” said an official statistics provided by the district administrations.





Till May 31, nearly 1,92,000 tonnes of rice have been distributed among these people, said the release, adding that the number of benefitted families are1,40,46,000 and the benefited people are 6,25,000,00, it said.





Apart from this, the government allocated Taka 110 crore for providing cash assistance during the time. Of those, a total of Taka 73.24crore has so far been distributed among 3,25,000,00 people.





Meanwhile, the government also allocated Taka 23.94crore for purchasing baby food. Among these, Taka 18.93 crore were already handed over to more than 12.67 lakh people of 5, 94,000 families, the official data showed.





Leave Your Comments