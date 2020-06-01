PM’s cash support for corona-hit poor people: Chairman’s family members on beneficiaries’ list



Allegations of massive irregularities and nepotism have surfaced against a union parishad chairman in Brahmanbaria over preparing the list of the poor affected by COVID-19 for Prime Minister’s cash assistance.





In the list, names of two brothers, sister and other relatives of Mehari Union Parishad Chairman Alam Mia under Kasba upazila of the district have been found. It has been alleged that misusing the power, Alam Mia has included the names in the list of 588 beneficiaries.







Arafat Alam, the name of Chairman Alam Mia’s son, has been seen in the serial no. 60 of the list, while his elder brother Yunus Mia’s name in 113, younger brother Chhoton Mia’s name in 322, younger sister Jarina Begum’s name in 212, aunt Johra Begum’s (paternal uncle’s wife) name in 121, cousin’s wife Momtaz Begum’s name in 117, nephew (maternal cousin’s sons) Kajal Mia and Sentu Mia’s names in 49 and 391 respectively, paternal cousin Saudi-expatriate Masud Rana’s wife Nayan Moni’s name in 477, paternal cousin Rustom Mia’s name in 179, nephew’s (paternal cousin’s son) wife Nilufa Begum in 328, maternal cousin’s (maternal uncle’s son) wife Aleya Begum’s name in 512, maternal cousin (maternal uncle’s son) Sattar Mia’s name in 512, paternal cousin (paternal uncle’s son) Sumon Mia’s name in 544, nephew (paternal cousin’s son) Mofiz Uddin’s wife Rofia Akter’s name in 2, niece (paternal uncle’s son) Laily Akter’s name in 63, maternal cousin (maternal uncle’s daughter) Selina Begum’s name in 101, paternal cousin (paternal aunt’s son) Golam Mostafa’s name in 11 and his son Al Amin’s name in 535.





Ananta Sujan, senior vice president of Mehari Union Awami League, said, “As people raised allegations over preparing the list, I went to Chairman to talk about the matter. But he misbehaved with me. He is a corrupt.”





Mehari Union Parishad Chairman Md Alam Mia said, “My sister’s name hasn’t been included in the list. But names of my two brothers are on the list. I have also given the name of one of paternal cousin as he is poor.”





He also said that his son’s name hasn’t been included in the list.





Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Ul Alam said, “If faults are found in the list, we will send these to the ministry. If allegations are proved true, actions will be taken. If the chairman has misused powers, necessary actions will also be taken against him.”





