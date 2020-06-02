Worldwide waffling





I still remember that first night walk in King's Forest near my Suffolk home, two years ago. The clouds were smoking-room-thick, so there had been no visible sunset. The cold, white sky did not even blush. Instead, the light thickened and clotted as darkness began to form, seeping out from between stands of pines. It puffed from the shadows of my footsteps on the track and welled up from the deep ruts made by 4x4s. Partly it was just the rhythm: the metronome swing of the legs, the freedom of having nowhere to be and no place to go.









Mining giant Rio Tinto has issued an apology after blowing up a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal cave site in Western Australia, vowing to urgently review its plans for other sites nearby and its approach to dealing with heritage matters. After the miner last Sunday detonated explosives at the Juukan Gorge site, sparking international outcry and a federal government pledge to review the relevant laws, Rio's iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury apologized for the distress it had caused. Mr Salisbury said the miner had been operating on the PuutuKuntiKurrama and Pinikura People's country under an agreement since 2011, and it had followed a heritage approval processes for more than 10 years.











Donald Trump says he will postpone a meeting of the G7 until the autumn, just a day after German chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not attend unless the course of the coronavirus pandemic changed. The president made the unexpected announcement aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington DC from Florida, where he watched the Nasa SpaceX launch. As well as announcing the delay, he also said the group's membership should include Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. "









Canadian singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk left fans perplexed earlier this month when they revealed they named their newborn son X AE A-12. According to Fox News, the pair was overwhelmed with questions regarding the pronunciation and meaning behind the unconventional moniker, which ended up being slightly changed after his birth. In an interview with Bloomberg about her upcoming online art exhibition, the singer revealed she calls her newborn ''Little X.'' The 32-year-old singer opened up on Instagram about the change the couple made to their child's name on last Sunday, given that it reportedly would't be accepted legally in the state of California. The ''Oblivion'' crooner told a fan that the couple replaced the number 12 from his name with roman numerals instead.





Leave Your Comments