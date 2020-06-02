Diner Sheshe





"We started talking on Facebook when I was 19 and he was 21. He was my sister's friend's brother, but we'd never met; he lived in Nagpur and I was in Bombay. 3 months later we met while he was visiting. It was great, but he just wouldn't stop boasting about all the girls who had a crush on him- I thought he was geeky for trying so hard!





On our third meeting, he asked me out. I told him it was too soon, but we still met everyday. A few weeks later, we were on a drive when I knew I felt the same way. So I told him-I was expecting a kiss, but his reaction was 'Yes!' and a victory dance! Such a geek! He went back to Nagpur after-we met a few times that year. But then I moved to New York for my studies. That's when the reality of long-distance hit us. The time difference made us fight every day- Sometimes we'd go 10 days without talking.







But the worst one was when he went on a 2 week boys trip and didn't text me at all. I'd wait all day, and he'd text once every few days. I couldn't take it, so I messaged him saying I'm done. He said, 'ok', and we cut off.







Deep down, I wish he'd fight to save the relationship, but I kept telling myself that we'd broken up for the right reasons. Still, I'd cry everyday.Our parents knew about us, so 11 months later, we got married-We had a beautiful Punjabi-Kashmiri wedding.





We've been married for 3 years now, and we still fight a lot. The only difference is that over time, we've accepted our differences. I've accepted that we both need our 'me-time', and he's putting in that extra effort into the relationship-he's not great at expressing his love.







But he's trying. Recently, he surprised me with breakfast in bed and baked me a cake.







It took us 7 years to move from puppy love to this real, unconditional love, but it is possible. It just takes a bit of faith, and two hopeless romantics who never give up on each other."





Humans of Bombay, Fba

Leave Your Comments