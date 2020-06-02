Passengers agitate for charging excess fare

Bus services resumed in southern region amid passengers' agitation for charging excess fare but not observing social distancing in local routes. The photo was taken from Barishal Bus Terminal on Monday. -AA



Road transport services, including buses and minibuses, resumed operation on long inter-district and short inner-district routes on Sunday morning from Barishal end.







However the buses plying on long inter-district routes tried to maintain social or physical distance following health rules, but buses plying on local inner-district routes failed to maintain that.







After visiting the Nathullabad and Rupatali central bus stands of Barishal city it was found that most of the passengers expressed their agitations against increasing fare from sixty to hundred percents in different routes. At Barishal Nathullabad central Bus stand it has been found that over hundred buses left Dhaka and other long inter district routes.





Jamshed Ali, Barishal depot manager of state owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), said fare of AC bus fare on Barishal- Mawa route, increased to Tk.500 from Tk. 300 taka to 500 taka and Tk 300 from Tk 200 for non-AC buses as authourity increased per kilometer fare from 1.42 taka to 2.27 taka.





We are trying to operate services maintaining social distancing and health rules by decreasing number of passengers from 40 to 20 seats and 45 to 23 seats , he claimed.





However although BRTC services are operating maintaining fare and health rules but the scenarios are different in another private bus services. Abdus Shakur, a passenger at the terminal, said he wants to go to Savar but bus fare reached to 1000 taka from 500 taka per head. Rokeya Begum, a passenger at Nathullabad bus terminal, said she used to go Jashore paying only taka 350 , but now fare reached 600 taka.





Kishor Kumar Dey, joint secretary of Barishal bus owner's assocision said the fare increased sixty percent due to enforcing social distancing, as buses now can carry only half of passengers to travel for their destination. Dipok Chandra Das, a owner of bus plying on local route, said there are a good number of passengers but can carry only 50 percent capacity following the government directives. Buses plying on local routes including Madaripur and Faridpur, found that those were not running following any social distancing and health rules.





SM Ajiar Rahman, deputy commissioner , Barishal , said we orgainising a meeting with bus owners association and asked them to maintain social distancing and health regulations.





--- Masuk Kamal, Barishal

