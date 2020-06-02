UNO Mosa: A relentless corona fighter



The entire world has been undergoing the onslaught of deadly coronavirus. The economic, social and political activities have come to a standstill. Thousands of people are dying every day being infected with the evil virus. Bangladesh has also affected badly due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. The government has taken various measures to contain the spread of the virus. As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, government officials across the country have sincerely been working during the pandemic.







ASM Mosa, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sarail in Brahmanbria, has set a glorifying example of dedicated professionalism through his relentless works in the corona time. Local people are satisfied with the laudable works of UNO Mosa as he has effectively been ensuring home quarantine, controlling prices of daily essentials, conducting awareness campaigns and distributing relief goods among the affected people since the outbreak of the COVID-19. He regularly operates mobile courts.







UNO ASM Mosa said, "It is not possible to prevent coronavirus infection without cooperation from all. For this reason, we should obey health rules and stay at home. As no vaccine has yet been invented in the world against the deadly coronavirus, there is no alternative to being cautious and conscious." Collective efforts will remove the dark days, he hoped.

