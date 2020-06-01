BFDC ready for shooting



All types of shooting and official activities of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) were suspended for more than two months due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Saturday, BFDC has resumed its official activities.

BFDC Public Relations Officer Mr. HimadriBarua said that the floors of BFDC have also been prepared for the shooting.







Producers and directors can shoot on the floor if they want. The BFDC official added that so far no one has come for the shooting. The producers could not shoot for a long time. Hopefully, the shooting floors will be busy within one or two days.





The official activities of BFDC had been closed since March 26, when the general holiday was declared. Only the cleaning branch staff and security personnel were active at BFDC.

