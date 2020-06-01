Mashrafee wants Shuvoo to play his biopic



Cricketer Mashrafee Bin Mortazahas recently said that if there is ever a biopic on his life, he would like to see ArifinShuvoo to portray him.







In a Facebook live from the page 'Not OutNoman,' the former Bangladesh team captain said, "If there is a biopic made on my life, ArifinShuvo could play the on screen Mashrafee. He got great looks and is an ace actor as well."





However, Mashrafee has no plans for a biopic on his radar. He has denied permission of any such film as of now.







Other Bangladeshi actors have shown interest to play the cricket icon on the silver screen before. Mashrafee, however, is not sure whether he wants a biopic in the first place.

