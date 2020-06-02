Tamim named goodwill ambassador of WFP



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has been named as the goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Bangladesh, WFP confirmed on Monday (June 1) through a press release.





Tamim who has been aiding the vulnerable people and cricketers ever since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, said, he is honored to be named as the Goodwill Ambassador of the food-assistance branch of the United Nations.







"I am honored to be named as National Goodwill Ambassador of WFP - the United Nations agency that fights hunger worldwide, including in my own country Bangladesh," Tamim was quoted as saying in the release.





"Although Bangladesh has made impressive economic growth in recent years, poverty is still rampant, especially in rural parts of the country. For many, the current COVID-19 crisis is making their lives much more challenging. I hope to do my part to help WFP fight hunger and restore hope for families and communities that need our support," he added.





Considered as the best opener, the country has ever seen, Tamim will work to raise awareness about WFP programmes in Bangladesh which cover 64 districts across the country through its school feeding, nutrition, livelihoods, and refugee operations in Cox's Bazar.







"As an accomplished athlete, beloved by many both inside and outside Bangladesh, Tamim brings with him not only his popularity and reach, but his incredible work ethic, compassion and humanitarian spirit. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him joining our WFP family," As Country Representative and Director for WFP Bangladesh, Richard Ragan, said. WFP has been working in Bangladesh since 1974 and has helped more than 155 million vulnerable and food-insecured people. In 2019, WFP assisted more than 1.7 million people in Bangladesh.





