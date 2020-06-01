GD Assist brings back 42 stranded Bangladeshis



GD Assist has brought back 42 stranded Bangladeshis from Kolkata on Monday through the assistance from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the High Commission, and Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in India and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).





The chartered flight carrying these 42 stranded Bangladeshis from Kolkata has landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the afternoon. Most of the passengers of the aforementioned flight from Kolkata went there for treatment before the pandemic broke out and got stuck there because of the countrywide lockdown.





GD Assist, being the largest healthcare management company in Bangladesh, started to work towards bringing these Bangladeshis back after being commissioned by the High Commission and Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in India. And just like the previous times, GD Assist coordinated their efforts to get the necessary permission of different relevant authorities for making it happen.

