DU teacher dies of Covid-19



A Dhaka University (DU) teacher, died of dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday evening.





The deceased Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed, Professor of Soil, Water and Environment of DU breathed his last at around 8:00 pm at a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, reports BSS.





"The DU was going through a good situation, but the news of Prof Shakil's death was a blow for us and we mourn his death. Everyone should now be more conscious," said Rabbani.





Meanwhile, in a condolence massage, Dhaka University vice chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzz-aman condoled the death of Professor Shakil Uddin Ahmed.





In the message, the DU VC termed the late professor as a dedicated teacher, who he said had accomplished the responsibilities of administrative and academic jobs by holding different important posts.





Professor Shakil, 54 years old, joined the university in 2002.





