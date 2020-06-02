American meddling in Venezuela endangers regional peace





The whole word is gripped with the deadly coronavirus malady. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying helplessly. Even in the USA, the mortal rate is higher than any other countries. The Whitehouse administration should give its best attention to save its people own from dying. Its economy is down-turning staggeringly. But that is Satan and its natural job is to harm to other sovereign and independent states even America is passing through a very difficult times. But still its wickedness has not stopped.







On May 3, 2020, speedboats left the Colombian coastlines and headed toward Venezuela. These boats had no authorization to cross the maritime border. They landed on the Venezuelan coastline at La Guaira. This was clearly a hostile action, since the boats carried heavy weaponry, including assault rifles and ammunition; the people on the boats possessed satellite phones as well as uniforms and helmets with the flag of the United States of America to unseat the Nichola Masuro government of Venezuela.







There is not a nation in the Western Hemisphere that has not at one time or another found itself caught in the far-reaching tentacles of US imperialism. Venezuela is certainly no exception. Washington has been meddling in its internal affairs since the 19th century and it continues to do so to this very day, when the specter of yet another US-backed coup, or even a direct American military intervention, looms larger by the day.







Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Euronews that the US had tried to impose a puppet government in Venezuela, but that the coup d'état... had already failed. Washington has used all its political, diplomatic and economic power to try to impose a puppet government in that country. The US last month blatantly violating the international rules slapped sanctions on the country's state oil firm, which is a key source of foreign income in Venezuela, to overthrow the Maduro government.







"Since Venezuela has the world's main certified oil reserve, we are certifying the world's main gold reserve, the fourth gas reserve, strategic mineral reserves such as coltan... Venezuela has always been in the geopolitical interest," Maduro said. Juan Guaido declared himself interim president calling Maduro's re-election in 2018 a sham which bears no iota of truth in collusion with American Whitehouse administration.







Many European countries - the client states of the White House and the US, have recognized Guaido as the legitimate president but Maduro is backed by Russia, China, and Venezuela's military. At the instigation and pumping money illegally to the people in Venezuela by US administration, it has arranged a good number of people to demonstrate protests demanding that Maduro allow humanitarian aid into the country. The protests came after the US and Colombia sent an aid convoy to the Colombian border town of Cucuta, where it was being held in warehouses.







The US has been orchestrating regime change in Venezuela. Venezuela is a political and economic mess because of the US establishment's undue disturbances. Chavez's successor, Nicolas Maduro, is a good politician. Though lower oil prices have dried up government revenues, it is not that it will not sustain liberal social policies.







Political and social unrest has become violent prompted by US administration. Moreover, US imposed economic sanctions and covert support for opposition groups also have contributed to the problems. It is not Whitehouse business to interfere, nor do they have the credibility to be an impartial arbiter.







Their meddling is also illegal under international law, and it violates their own values of national self-determination. As a member of the Organization of American States, the US is required to respect the sovereignty and independence of other states. The Organization of American States charter also says member countries can choose, without external interference, its political, economic, and social system. They would not tolerate other nations interfering with their affairs. Why do they interfere in others then?







American 'Veterans for Peace' works to restrain their government from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. Having learnt from the tragedies of Vietnam, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, 'Veterans for Peace' works believe that violence, whether by military intervention or by economic sanctions, is not the way to resolve conflicts.







US government should stop meddling in Venezuela in no time. They should support dialogue and negotiations initiated by President Maduro with the opposition political group in Venezuela. We believe citizens of the US cannot be silent when their government does what is wrong. We urge them to contact the representatives in Venezuela to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in that country.







Venezuela arrests two Americans for failed 'invasion' by sea, Maduro says. 'They were playing Rambo,' he tells nation in TV address. Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira in Venezuela on 3 May, 2020.







Venezuela has arrested two Americans after a failed armed invasion, according to the Venezuelan president. Nicolas Maduro said 13 "terrorists" had been detained in connection with a foiled plot to enter the South American country from the Caribbean coast and ultimately topple him.







Eight people were killed and two arrested during the attempted beach invasion near La Guaira, a northern port city, in the early hours of Sunday, Venezuelan authorities have said. The group tried to land by speedboats, according to officials.







Maduro, the Venezuelan president, showed what he said were the US passports of two American men in custody in a TV address recently. In crisis-hit Venezuela, terminally ill children struggle for survival. The two arrested US citizens were identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both former US special forces soldiers.







The Venezuelan president said they had been working with Jordan Goudreau, an US military veteran who leads a security company called Silvercorp USA and who has claimed responsibility for the failed plot.







"They were playing Rambo. They were playing hero,"Maduro said, adding that Venezuelan authorities learned about the plan beforehand.







Maduro claims control of Venezuela's last democratic institution. He blamed the attacks of the Trump administration and neighboring Colombia, but both of which have denied involvement which is untrue .







Goudreau, the US veteran who said he had organized the plot in a video - claimed he had reached an agreement with the US-backed Juan Guaido to overthrow Maduro.







No hype, just the advice and analysis you need. The opposition leader has denied this allegation and said he had nothing to do with that raid. In Venezuela's former oil capital, there's poverty in life and death.







Goudreau claimed the opposition leader never fulfilled the alleged agreement, but the veteran pushed ahead anyway with an underfunded operation with just 60 fighters, including the two US veterans.







Kay Denman, the mother of one of the detained Americans, said she last heard from her son a few weeks ago to ask how she was during the coronavirus pandemic. She said she had never heard him speak about Venezuela.







The South American country has been in a deepening political and economic crisis under Maduro's rule because American misdoings.







Crumbling public services, such as, running water, electricity and medical care have driven nearly five million people to leave the country.







The South American country and the US which recently charged Maduro with so-called drug trafficking - broke diplomatic ties last year amid heightened tensions.







The US offered a US15m reward in last March for information leading to the arrest of Venezuela's president, who has also been charged with narcoterrorism and weapons offences. The Trump administration has brought criminal charges against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and senior members of his government whereas his own administration is violently bromide.







The US Attorney General William Barr gave cooked-up details of the drug trafficking charges at a news conference recently, at which a US$15m reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction was also announced. Maduro is also charged with weapons offences and narcoterrorism, minimum sentences for which are at least 50 years.







The US State Department is also offering up to a total of US$55m in cash rewards for unseating Maduro and his associates, including Vice President Diosdado Cabello. This temerity is irremissible under any setting!





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs



