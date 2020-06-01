

Noshin Tabassum Prionty has secured GPA-5 in the SSC exams with an average mark 91.23 percent in all subjects.







She acquired the outstanding result from science group at Viqarunnesa School & College in Dhaka.





Priyonti is the proud daughter of Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police and Nasima Sultana, an associate professor at Eden Women’s College.





Expressing reaction after the good result, Priyonti said, “I want to be a good human being. I want to serve people.”





She seeks prayers from all for her bright future.

Leave Your Comments