Ex-health minister Nasim catches COVID-19



Former health minister and Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





He was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka's Shyamoli with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and cold, on Monday afternoon, reports bdnews24.com.





Bahauddin Nasim, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, and Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil Joy said Nasim was in stable condition. Joy said Nasim had no breathing problem and tested negative for coronavirus four days ago. Health workers took Nasim's swab for test again after hospitalisation, Joy said.







Later in the night, the party's Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed that the test result came out positive.





Nasim will be shifted to the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in Dhaka on Tuesday, Biplab added.





