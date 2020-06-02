Armenian PM infected with coronavirus



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have contracted the novel coronavirus, he said during an online broadcast on his Facebook page on Monday.





"I have passed a test for the coronavirus. Unfortunately <…> I have a coronavirus infection. After that my family members were also tested and unfortunately they also have the infection. We don't have any symptoms, the temperature is normal. Now all of us have been self-isolated, I will be working from home.







There are all conveniences here," the Armenian prime minister said. According to Pashinyan, it's highly likely that he contracted COVID-19 during a working meeting. "Since I observed all safety rules I hope that I have not infected other members of the government. All of us have to comply with epidemiological rules of safety - to wear masks, observe social distance and often wash hands," he stressed.





Armenia is facing a challenging situation with the coronavirus. In the past day 355 new cases were recorded in the country and 69 patients recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,386, while 9,282 people have contracted the virus. A total of 131 citizens have died since the start of the pandemic. On May 29, the prime minister announced that Armenia overtook Iran and France for the number of cases per 1 mln people and was approaching the Italian scenario.





Leave Your Comments