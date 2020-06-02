Fakhrul terms bus fare hike 'inhuman'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the hike of bus fares as 'inhuman' and the momve has been taken to protect the interests of transport owners.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Monday.





Fakhrul said, "The government could have taken more time to lift the lockdown as the resumption of offices, business and public transport would put the nation in grave danger." "Raising the bus fares is a completely inhuman act when people are struggling to cope with the current situation. Usually the low-income people use the buses, but the government imposed a burden on them by hiking the fare," the BNP leader said.





He further said, "The bus fares have been increased in the interests of owners, giving them incentive. This move has also been taken for plundering public money."







