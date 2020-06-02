Coronavirus: 73 infected in Barishal, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon









A total of 73 people tested positive for coronavirus in Barishal, Nilphamari and Thakurgaon districts as of Tuesday morning.





In Barishal, 16 policemen among 45 people tested positive for coronavirus.





Confirming the information, Barishal district administration’s media cell said the district’s total infection number reached 364.





Among the total infection in the district, 288 are from Barishal city alone, the media cell said.





In the last 24 hours until Monday night nobody recovered in the district.





In Nilphamari, a total of 17 people were infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.





Confirming the information, Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Kumar Barmon, said the total cases reached 147 in the district.





Among the new infection, 17 people are from Jaldhaka upazila, four from Domar upazila, five from Syedpur upazila, and one from Kishoreganj upazila, UNO added.





Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman said two health workers among eleven people tested positive for coronavirus.





The total number of infected people stands now at 122 and among them 25 people made full recovery while two died from the deadly virus.





Among the new infections, seven are from Sadar upazila, three from Baliadangi upazila and one was tested in Haripur upazila.





Bangladesh has so far reported 49,534 coronavirus cases and 672 deaths. Among the total infection, 9,781 people have so far recovered.





Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 to May 30 and finally from May 31, government and privates offices reopened.

