Bailey bridge collapse snaps road link in Munshiganj













Road communications with Dighirpur and adjacent areas in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj district came to a halt as a bailey bridge collapsed in Puru Bazar area on Monday morning.

Witnesses said the bridge collapsed around 8am with a big bang while a overloaded truck was crossing it.

The driver of the truck and his helper managed to escape by jumping off the vehicle, they added.

Md Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tongibari Police Station, said they are trying to restore the road communication as soon as possible but it requires some time.

The bailey bridge is very important for the local people, the OC added.

