Coronavirus: Red, green and yellow zones soon, says Health Minister









The government is going to formulate a plan soon to divide the country into red, green and yellow zones considering the Covid-19 infection rate.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the disclosure on Monday following a meeting of the 'National Technical Advisory Committee to Check Covid-19' at the secretariat.

As per the plan, the zones worst affected by coronavirus will remain closed for a few days, the minister said, adding that it will be implemented as per the opinions from experts.

Bangladesh has so far reported 49,534 coronavirus cases and 672 deaths. Among the total infection, 9,781 people have so far recovered.

Bangladesh announced general holiday from March 26 to May 30. Public transport movement and government and privates offices resumed on May 31 as the government decided not to extend holidays anymore.

However, the educational institutions will remain closed until June 15.

Leave Your Comments