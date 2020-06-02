Will be able to step forward defying all hurdles: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said COVID-19 has slowed economic advancement of the country to some extent but the nation will step forward defying all hurdles.





The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Executive Committee on National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting held at NEC conference room. She attended the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





"The way Bangladesh was advancing economically we had our hopes that while celebrating Mujib Borsha in 2020 and Golden Jubilee of the Independence in 2021 we will be able to reduce the rate of poverty and put the country in a higher dignified level in the world through making it developing country. But due to COVID-19 that pace of advancement has been slowed slightly," she said.





Sheikh Hasina urged all to discharge their respective responsibilities maintaining appropriate health guidelines so that people of the country do not suffer. "Because, we always think for them," she added.

