Human trafficking: One accused held in Sylhet

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday evening arrested one accused from Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet in a human trafficking case filed after the 37 Bangladeshis drowned in Mediterranean sea on May 9 in 2019.

The arrested man is Rafiqul Islam, son of late Chamak Ali of Kathalipara village in Bishwanath upazila.

Obain Rakhain, assistant superintendent of police and media officer of Rab-9, said they arrested Rafiqul from Bishwanath upazila in the evening and kept him in their custody.





Rafiqul is one of the six accused in the human trafficking case filed with Bishwanath Police Station on November 28, 2019.

At least five separate cases were filed against Rafiqul and his family members for alleged involvement in human trafficking.