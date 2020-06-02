Bangladesh reports highest 2911 coronavirus cases in a day; 37 more die









Bangladesh on Tuesday reported record 2,911 new Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours, surging the total number of such cases to 52445.

During the period, 37 more people died from fast spreading COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 709.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





Besides, 12704 samples were tested in 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.









Global situation





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 375,526 on Tuesday morning while the confirmed cases were 6,265,496, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 526,447 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. The South American country counted 29,937 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 105,165 patients and about 1,811,370 confirmed cases.In the US, New York State alone counted 29,917 deaths till the date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 39,127, followed by Italy with 33,475, France 28,836 and Spain 27,127, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Some countries like China and New Zealand seem to have the pandemic under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

