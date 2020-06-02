US plans dedicated flight for US citizens Wednesday





The US Embassy in Bangladesh is working to arrange a dedicated flight for US citizens and their families which will leave here on Wednesday.





The final destination of the special flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York.





The Embassy will e-mail US citizens who have already registered their interest on their website (https://bit.ly/35bbXtW) with a link to the booking site for this flight when it becomes available.





Passengers must provide the airline with their information and pay the airline directly for the cost of the flight using a US-based or international credit card.





The cost is approximately $1,700 per ticket, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.





"We urge U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States to take advantage of this opportunity or be prepared to remain in Bangladesh until commercial flights resume," said.

