Coronavirus: 5,333 policemen infected in Bangladesh





A total of 5,333 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties as of Tuesday as the virus infection situation continues to worsen with the rise in new cases and deaths.





“Among the total infected policemen, 2,059 have made full recovery as of Tuesday morning,” said sources at the Police headquarters.





Among the total infection, 1,706 were infected in Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone, the sources said.





Among the total infected policemen, 1,322 have been kept in isolation while 5,312 were sent to quarantine.





Most of the recovered policemen have joined their respective duty stations after recovery, he added.





A total of 15 members of the law enforcement agency died from COVID-19, sources said.





With the constant efforts and directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, recovery rate of infected cops is satisfactory, said Sohel Rana, additional inspector general (AIG) (media) of Police headquarters.





To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.





Bangladesh has so far reported more than 52,445 coronavirus cases and 709 deaths. The country on Tuesday recorded the highest new cases-- 2,911 in the span of 24 hours.

