Professor Anisuzzaman will be reminisced forever





Professor Anisuzzaman is now in a different world. He is now in a different world of utter calm and tranquil atmosphere. He will be no more associated with world of creativities and political skirmishes just in a world of peace and utter solace. This writer was not the student of Sir, but became close to him mainly due to warm heartedness and cordiality of my literary mentor Late Professor Subhadra Kumar Sen, son of another legend in the field of linguistics and literature Sukumar Sen.







Professor Subhadra Kumar Sen convey to me Sir’s name during the fag end of the year 1996 just couple of months prior to my first stepping in to Peoples Republic of Bangladesh on February 14, 1997 just after few days of my wedding on January 31 in the same year.





Now coming to my association with Sir, it dates back from the mid part of the year 2014. Prior to the year 2014, I profoundly kept in mind about tickling by Professor Subhadra Kumar Sen regarding meeting Dr Anisuzzaman, but unfortunately I was not being able to trace out any ways and means to meet this internationally reputed Savant. I thought that The Almighty’s blessing was not there to Dr Anisuzzaman in person.





In Dhaka University, Professor Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain who was around that time very senior professor of DU, now Dean of Arts Faculty, DU, is my humble family friends since the year 1995. I even had close intimacy with his paternal family, own as well as with that of his inlaws. This cordial relations till date exist between me and his families which is gaining strengthened with the passing away of each and every day of our lives.





As I have already narrated above that my visit to Bangladesh was in the year 1997 during the period of International Mother Language Day celebrations. I along with Professor Abu Mohammad Delwar along with his close professor friend Professor Nurul Huda Abul Monsur tried their level best to introduce me to Professor Anisuzzaman, but unfortunately could not succeed in their endeavor. I became very upset but both these gentlemen consoled my grief said I need not worry at all in this I will be introduced to him.







However my happiest moment in meeting Professor Anisuzzaman arrived in the year 2014. Professor Abu Mohammad Delwar Hussain gave me residential number of that Great Savant along with his mobile number. The moment I spoke to him over phone Sir expressed utter surprise and elation a young boy from Kolkata, India has expressed utter eagerness and determination to meet him in person. Sir was so candid in his stance he immediately gave me his Indian mobile number which was from public sector owned BSNL. On his request I humbly conveyed by entire details about me through email. It was around that time I was associated deeply with him.





It was around July 2014 Sir was conferred upon honorable Padma Bhushan in the same month at New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhawan. Around that Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India. In fact Pranab Mukherjee is equally well known to the social life of Bangladesh through his in-laws. Even Mukherjee was close and cordial with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana. Prior to his reaching Indian capital city New Delhi, Professor Anisuzzaman, stayed at Kolkata for couple of days. He stayed at Peerless In Hotel at Dharamtala.





Though Sir has departed for eternal peace and salvation just around a week still lots plentiful of sweet memories lingering around me with a feeling that Sir is still vibrant within me and all his close acquaintances but all of us have to accept the harsh realities of our life which cannot be ignored at all. When I met him at Peerless in Hotel in his 3rd Floor Suit the way he welcomed me was really unique. This reflected to me that Professor Anisuzzaman had the natural acumen to convert an unknown element so quickly as near and dear ones.





This has moved me deeply with the feeling he was a deeply simple hearted and candid person despite being a stalwart in the world of literature. For the cognizance of many of our online readers of both India and Bangladesh I would like coin his talent not only as a person from literature but a multifaceted personality. Generally in the Indian state of West Bengal there is a feeling that being a person from Bengali literature how could one become so well versed in other fields of knowledge? If one goes by the reality then we must admit being an erudite person in its truest sense of the term all of us should be an all rounder in its extreme point.





However my first encounter with Professor Anisuzzaman was both an eventful and memorable one. I asked him one question when came to know that he will conferred upon honorary Padma Bhushan by the government of India in the year 2014 that can I write a tribute column about that Savant at The News Today, Dhaka. On hearing my request honorable Sir immediately gave his consent that without any shades of hesitation I may move ahead in my coveted tasks. It was in fact I was associated with The News Today, Dhaka. I wrote at The News Today and immediately sent it my email to The News Today, Dhaka.







The moment by evaluation was published by The News Today; Dhaka that particular copy of The News Today, Dhaka was dispatched to him. He was so particular in his self that he spoke to me over phone to express my happiness. He only uttered that I have exaggerated too much about him. From my side I was so happy to note that which was inexpressible in words to write about a global icon. From then onwards my relations with Professor Anisuzzaman became embedded in its extreme profundity which remained till his last breath in this eternity.







In between I was extremely fortunate to have been gifted with some golden books written by him such as Bangladesh 0 Bangali, Sardhasatabarshe Rabindranath Tagore (edited by him) with glowing tributes about Rabindra Nath Tagore by all leading scholars from Bangladesh and finally Bipula Prithibi on account of which he was crowned with Ananda Puraskar for the second time in a row in the year 2017. In fact that was the last time in his he visited Kolkata. After that despite his ardent desires he was not allowed to visit Kolkata due to ill health.





It was from the year 2017 my visit to Bangladesh became more or less regular. From the year 2018 my visit to Bangladesh has become a regular affair. I have to visit mainly in my meeting with The Asian Age, Dhaka editors. Despite my busy schedules I always met Sir and both had the privilege to have sip of lovely tea at The Dhaka University cafeteria. Even in his chamber at 1st floor adjoining to that of The Dean of Arts I used to meet him. Though it was short interaction with him but I was lucky to have had valuable advises from this Savant about how to improve my writing skills.





He used to advise me that always keep on reading both English and Bengali books of all types so that my style of writing will further accelerate to new levels. Even during February 2020 I was in Dhaka from February 20 to February 26, 2020 I met him at Bangla Academy Dhaka’s palatial auditorium. He was happy to meet me and introduced this writer to Bangla Academy Dhaka’s Honorable DG, Mr Habibullah Shiraji. But pity part was looking at him I became terribly upset and he even said that health wise not at all keeping well. Sir also said that he was happy to meet me because he might not be able to meet me in my next visit.





There is a philosophical thought roamed in my mind that the person who are on the verge of departing for eternal peace and salvation they get a feel that their last journey is knocking at the door. In that night of February 21, 2020 while I was resting at TSC Guest House under Dhaka University, I felt that in my subsequent visit to Dhaka on March 2020 ( which was cancelled due to the Covid-19) The Almighty’s grace was not there to meet Sir. Then I thought I might meet him in my September trip to that country but my entire wishes got boomeranged when Mosaddek Hossain, an Editorial Assistant of The Asian Age, Dhaka uploaded through Facebook that Sir is no more within us.





Then all my sincerest desires to meet him during September or November at Dhaka all got perished within split seconds. In this regard there is always a philosophical feeling in my mind that what we cherish in our life might not bear fruit always. In this regard we must face the dreaded shock in life like the demise of Sir.





Lastly my evaluation about Professor Anisuzzaman, remain as such that he was a person of utmost sincerity and dedication to his task. His valuable advice to me regarding the development of my writing skills will remain impregnated in my memories. I shall try to follow his guidelines in my writing life forever. I have already written first part of my tribute at The Asian Age, Dhaka. This is the second part which will be followed very soon with subsequent tributes. In the first part details of books written by Sir have been vividly stated.





Now I feel sorry for Professor Anisuzzaman’s family members. They have truly lost talented and beloved family members. I pray at The Altar of The Superpower that the family members should get all the courage and fortitude at their grief. Time passes off like thrift of current but the golden legacies of Anisuzzaman’s Sir will continue to light up family members and also his ardent fans and students. Lastly it can be admitted that Sir will continue to remain within the threshold of our memories. He will be ever reminisced. May his Soul be rest in peace.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

