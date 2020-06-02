Vivo launches new smartphone V19



The world’s leading technology company Vivo has come up with its new smartphone V19 after Eid vacation. During this COVID-19 crisis, V19 can be a different experience for photography. A duel eye view selfie camera has been added to this six-camera phone for the very first time. Besides that, camera technologies like Super Night Mode, Wide Angle Camera, Ultra Wide Angle Camera, Macro Camera, Pose Master, and Movie Mode has been also added.



Vivo's new phone V19 is the latest phone of the company’s v series mobiles lineup which will be available in Bangladesh from Saturday on June 4. The price of this phone will be 35,990 BDT in sleek silver and gleam black color.



Vivo V19 packs with a total of six cameras- two on the front which contains 32 and 4 megapixels, four at the back. 48 megapixel is the primary camera. It comes with super night mood photography technology, wide-angle and macro camera, and many of the spectacular features like movie mode and others. Vivo V19 comes with 6.44 inches Full HD, super AMOLED dual iView E3 display with a resolution of 1080× 2400, 20:9 aspect ratio.



Vivo V-19 houses 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card with a reversible USB type c port. This 4,500 mAh battery will charge up the phone to 54% in just 30 minutes.

