Worldwide waffling





US President Donald Trump was briefly rushed to the White House underground bunker after protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC.According to the reports of The New York Times, who cited a person having firsthand knowledge about the incident.Trump was in the bunker for almost an hour before being brought upstairs after people in hundreds surged towards the White House on Friday when the Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers sought to block them.











Odion Ighalo's agent has said the Nigerian forward is poised to extend his loan deal at Manchester United.Eyebrows were raised when the former Watford striker made his deadline day switch from the Chinese Super League side in January, but the 30-year-old quickly made an impression at Old Trafford.Ighalo not only helped ease the attacking burden, with Marcus Rashford sidelined by a back injury, but the lifelong United fan chipped in with four goals in three starts.The coronavirus situation in China meant Shanghai Shenhua had been open to accommodating that loan deal, but the pandemic's subsequent impact in England means play will now go on beyond the loan's May 31 expiration date.









Wearing masks and carefully adhering to social distancing rules, hundreds packed into Perth's CBD today to liken police brutality in the United States to Aboriginal deaths in custody.People held placards with slogans saying "we can't breathe" and "400 plus deaths in custody," making reference to George Floyd, who died after a police officer held their knee on his neck during an arrest.About a dozen police officers stood watch at the back of the crowd.









Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said that India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have followed the footsteps of India's celebrated batting duo, Rahul Dravid and SouravGanguly.Talking about both sets of players during an interaction session on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Sangakkara also drew similarities between both the pairs across the two eras of cricket, saying that both sets of players rely on 'technically correct' and 'orthodox' batting technique and don't rely too much on 'muscle power'.They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired," said Sangakkara.



Leave Your Comments