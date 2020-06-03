'Step back from the brink on Hong Kong'

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaking in Parliament in London on Tuesday. -AFP



The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijing's international commitments to the "one country, two systems" principle agreement on the former colony.





"To be very clear and specific about this, the imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the government in Beijing rather than through Hong Kong's own institutions lies in direct conflict with Article 23 of China's own basic law," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Parliament.





"And it lies in direct conflict with China's international obligations freely assumed under the Joint Declaration." He added: "There is time for China to reconsider, there is a moment for China to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong's autonomy and respect China's own international obligations.





"If China continues down this current path, if it enacts this national security law, we will consider what further response we make, working with those international partners and others," he said.





China stunned Hong Kong when it announced it would impose a national security law on the city. Many worry this could spell the end of Hong Kong's unique freedoms.





Hong Kong was handed back to China from British control in 1997, but under a unique agreement - a mini-constitution called the Basic Law and a so-called "one country, two systems" principle.





They are supposed to protect certain freedoms for Hong Kong: freedom of assembly and speech, an independent judiciary and some democratic rights - freedoms that no other part of mainland China has.





Under the same agreement, Hong Kong had to enact is own national security law - this was set out in Article 23 of the Basic Law.





But its unpopularity means it has never been done - the government tried in 2003 but had to back down after protests.





As the law has not even been drafted yet, it is hard to be concrete, but essentially people in Hong Kong fear the loss of these freedoms.





China expert Willy Lam is concerned the law could see people punished for criticising Beijing - as happens in mainland China.





People believe this will affect free speech and their right to protest. In China, this would be seen as subversion.





Some pro-democracy activists - such as Joshua Wong - have been lobbying foreign governments to help their cause. Such campaigning could be a crime in the future.





Many are also afraid Hong Kong's judicial system will become like China's.





"Almost all trials involving national security are conducted behind closed doors. It [is] never clear what exactly the allegations and the evidence are, and the term national security is so vague that it could cover almost anything," Professor Johannes Chan, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong, says.





Finally, people worry that a threat to Hong Kong's liberties could affect its attractiveness as a business and economic powerhouse.



--- Reuters, London





