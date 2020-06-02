13 mosques get PM's donation

Sheikh Hasina



A total of 13 mosques at Aganagar union of South Keraniganj on Tuesday were given Taka 5000 each as part of the Prime Minister 's donation.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given financial assistance of over Taka 122 crore to all the mosques across the country during the ongoing coronavirus situation, reports BSS.





Aganagar union parishad chairman Haji M Jahangir Shah handed over the money to the committees of the mosques, said an official release.





The mosques are - Golam Bazar Jame Mosque, Kadamtali Jame Mosque, Charkutub Uttarpar Jame Mosque, Islam Plaza Jame Mosque, East Aganagar Jame Mosque, Alam Nagar Khwaza Market Jame Mosque, Baghabari Jame Mosque, ZIla ParishadMarket Jame Mosque, Chhoto Mosque, Aganagar Jame Boro Mosque, Insaf Market Jame Mosque and Aam Bagicha Jame Mosque.

