S. Alam Group donates ICU equipment to 3 Ctg hospitals



S. Alam Group, one of the top industrial conglomerates of the country, has donated ICU equipment to three hospitals in Chattogram worth around Tk 30 million for treatment of patients infected with deadly coronavirus.





The equipment was handed over to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Chattogram General Hospital and Maa-O-Shishu Hospital on Tuesday, said a press release sent by S. Alam Group.





The three hospitals have received a total of eight High Flow Nasal Canola and six ICU-ventilators.





Meanwhile, S Alam Group has also donated medical equipment including PPE to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Chattogram General Hospital, BITID, and 14 Upazila Health Complexes.



