12 singers together for 'Bachi Ashae Bhalobashae'

Twelve singers have come together and voiced a song to fight the disaster and raise hopes of survival amidst this chaos of coronavirus. The title of the song is 'Bachi Ashae Bhalobashae'. Raja Bashir has directed the melody and music of the song with the words of Kabir Bakul. At the same time, he also gave voice to the song.





Badsha Bulbul, Bappa Majumder, Romana Islam, Samarjit Roy, Priyanka Gope, Dinat Jahan Munni, Dithi Anwar, Humaira Bashir, Konal, Yusuf Ahmed Khan and Sabbir Zaman also sang the song.







The song was recently released on Sargam Sound Station's YouTube channel. The song is dedicated to renowned vocalists and composers Bashir Ahmed and Mina Bashir. Humaira Bashir, coordinator and vocalist of the title, said, "These are different and difficult times. It is as if we are living outside of normal life. People have to think anew about everything.







Hope and love is now the only hope of man. This is what has been highlighted in the words of this song. I hope that the objective with which this was organized becomes fruitful."

