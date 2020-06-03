Legendary actor Javedis grateful to PM



Legendary actor and choreographer of Bangladeshi cinema IliasJaved has been seriously ill for the past few days. A month and a half ago, he was admitted to a hospital in Uttara due to a tumor in the bladder that had turned into cancer. He underwent a surgery there.







But later Javed and his family fell into severe financial crisis, said Javed's wife Dolly Javed. Javed's family was in financial crisis and the country has been in the grasp of coronavirus.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been busy day and night to save the country and its people from the tragedy of Covid-19. But even in the midst of such a busy time, when the Prime Minister became aware of Javed's financial crisis, he came to Javed's side and stood by him.







On May 19, in the midst of such a crisis in the country, she handed over ten lakh taka in cash to Javed and his family.

Receiving financial support from the Prime Minister, Javed said, "I and my family have once again proved that our Hon'ble Prime Minister is a truly compassionate mother. I have heard for so long that she stands beside everyone with a mother's compassion. My family saw that truth with their own eyes.







If she hadn't cooperated financially I might have ended up in the worst possible condition. As long as I live, I will pray for her from the bottom of my heart, I pray to God to keep this loving mother of ours healthy, well and keep her alive for hundreds of years. I pray that our Prime Minister will be more respected in the international arena." Javed's wife Dolly Javed said, "I pray to Allah to keep this compassionate mother healthy and well. We are forever grateful to her."

