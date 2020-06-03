Mim launches her YouTube channel



National Film Award winner actress BidyaSinhaSahaMim had intention to launch her own YouTube channel many days ago. Due to her hectic working schedules she couldn't launch the channel. At last, during the corona time she got the opportunity to launch her YouTube channel titled BidyaSinhaMim.





The YouTube channel started its journey recently where Mim-starrer a short film was uploaded. Mim informed that during corona days, Mim acted against Tahsan Khan in a short film titled Connection. Both Mim and Tahsan took part in shooting from their own residence.







In this case, mobile phones were used for the shooting. This short film was uploaded on YouTube channel of Mim. More than 15 thousands users subscribed her YouTube channel. However, 40 thousand viewers enjoyed Mim-Tahsan-starrer Connection on YouTube channel.





While talking in this regard Mim said, at last, my dream came into true. There will be different types of contents in my YouTube channel which will be enjoyed by the viewers. Connection is the first content of my YouTube channel. Basically this short film was an experimental work during lockdown. Theme of the short film was given by Tahsan.

