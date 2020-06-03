Salman mourns Wajid's demise



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to social media to mourn the demise of Wajid Khan of the sibling composer duo Sajid-Wajid. "WajidVil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..." (sic) tweeted Salman Khan.







Music composer Wajid Khan succumbed to a heart attack in the early hours of Monday, June 1. The 42-year old singer-composer was reportedly affected by COVID-19 apart from battling heart and kidney-related ailments.





Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with Salman Khan and was close friends with the actor. In fact, it was Salman who gave them their Bollywood break, way back in 1998, in his home production PyaarKiyaToDarnaKya. Sajid-Wajd composed the song Teri jawaanibadi mast masthai in that film.





The duo shot to fame composing many of the songs in the three Dabangg films of Salman Khan. The Dabangg actress SonakshiSinha also tweeted to express grief. "Rest in peace WajidBhai! You left us too soon... Will always remember how you called me your lucky charm... deepest condolences to the family!" (sic) wrote the actress.





Sajid-Wajid recently composed a few non-film songs for Salman during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled 'PyaarKarona', a pop anthem encouraging all to fight Coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.





The composer duo also recently composed Salman's Eid special song, BhaiBhai, which talks of communal harmony. As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman films, including Do you wanna partner and Soni de nakhre (Partner), HudhudDabangg (Dabangg), TujheAksa Beach (God Tussi Great Ho), Jalwa (Wanted), and PandeyjiSeeti and Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2).





