Katy will stay at home even after quarantine ends



Pop star Katy Perry says the lockdown has helped her bond with her family at a deeper level."This time has brought in some balance. Probably necessary balance. It is in a way good for me, to have brought to this kind of mindset because even after quarantine is done, and probably when everyone goes out and celebrates, I will be still at home," Perry said. "This has helped me bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever had, rather than just a vacation or a holiday.





There's a new foundation that is being laid between families, and partners and we all will never forget this time," she added. Amid the lockdown, Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, is also keeping herself busy with work.







She was also part of "American Idol" season three, which resumed production with the contestants filming their performances at home. The judges are also carryiong on from their respective homes. Talking about it, she said: "We couldn't just give up on their lifelong dream from four weeks of their finish line. I am so glad we made it possible.





--- Agencies

Leave Your Comments