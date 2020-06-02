Vidya is powerful performer'





The versatile actor, who plays the role of Kartar, the math whiz's friend in London, says he is awestruck by Balan's work ethic. "She does brilliantly in front of the camera and she is a powerful performer. I have watched her on reel, but it's fascinating to see someone in the flesh, how they are in real life and how they switch into their character when the cameras go on. It was like I was learning the craft from her and felt as though I was back in school because she has the capability of attracting people with her work; she is smart and has that energy in her. She does such amazing work on sets yet she is not big-headed, she is down to earth and warm indeed, she's incredible," Chugh gushes.



