'Pather Panchali' comes in color print





Legendary filmmaker of the subcontinent Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali' was released in 1955. At that time, the film was made in black and white print. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Maryland in the United States has released a color video of the 4K resolution of 'Pather Panchali'. Bangladeshi video editor Rakib Rana is working with the research team at the University of Maryland. They have used Artificial Intelligence or AI technology to color the image. In the video released by the research team, Apu, Durga, Sarvajaya and Harihar have appeared in color form. Also, the famous train departure and Kashban scene was seen.





Leave Your Comments