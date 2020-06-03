Covid-19 has sparked a new concern over bioweapons





The new coronavirus or Covid-19 has killed 372,657 people worldwide and more than6.2 million people are affected as of 1st June 2020. Until March, many countries, chiefly the United States wrongly perceived that the virus would only have a limited, brief and China specific impact. And unfortunately, it has taken its greatest toll in the US followed by the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, France and Spain.





After Europe and the US, Latin America is now the new epicenter of the pandemic. The US has crossed 100,000 deaths by the end of 1st June and the death spree continues. China's death toll stopped at 4,638 as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).While an all-out effort to develop a vaccine at the earliest is being made, some deadly conspiracy theories are also spiraling into social medias.





US President Donald Trump seemingly believes that China may possibly have a hand behind the outbreak of this virus, be it deliberate or accidental, although China dismissed the claim branding it 'malicious'. He and some other senior American politicians think that Beijing should face consequences if it were "knowingly responsible" for the outbreak. We have seen frequent exchange of such Sino-American war-like rhetoric in the whole month of April.







It is imperative to note here that the new coronavirus displays no sign of any willful human construction or genetic engineering but speculations suggest that it might have not evolved entirely in nature. And China's opacity has permitted unfounded conspiracy theories to flourish. Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first found and spread, has an Institute of Virology (WIV) with "P4" pathogen laboratory.







This top-level-security lab is first of its kind built in mainland China and came in operation in January 2018. According to an official Xinhua News Agency, France helped designing the lab as part of a joint research initiative focused on infectious diseases and the lab is equipped for the highest level of bio-containment. The lab facility has been the center of various conspiracy theories but a top WIV official has denied any role in spreading the new coronavirus and claimed that the lab has absolutely nothing to do with the outbreak.







But accidents do happen and there are histories of pathogens escaping legitimate research laboratories resulting in deaths of people. According to The Economist, Asia Edition, May 02, 2020, SARS, a virus surfaced in the Chinese province of Guangdong, killed 774 people in 2002-03, slipped out of a lab in Beijing twice in 2004. Foot-and-mouth disease, which required the culling of 6 million animals in Britain in 2001, caused £8bn ($11.5bn) of damage. A sample later slipped out of a research institute in 2007, but was contained. America suffered 34 laboratory-acquired infections in 2000-09, resulting in four deaths. American labs have accidentally shipped live anthrax, bird flu and Ebola to lower-security facilities in recent years.







So, it's not completely naive to disbelieve the Chinese claim that the virus was spread from a Wuhan wet market. Yet the most likely explanation by far is that the unknown animal virus made the leap to humans from wild bats perhaps through another animal like Pangolin. But possibilities of innocent mistake by any student researcher or employee or sabotage by any rogue researcher cannot be ruled out right away.







The American speculation of deliberate state-sponsored sabotage cannot also be exonerated without an in-depth investigation. Australia's government has already urged an independent global review into the origin of the virus followed by a Chinese threat of consumer boycott of the Australian exports to China. Australia's appeal was backed by 110 countries and being left with no choice, China proclaimed at the World Health Assembly that it would cooperate with the investigation. Right after that China has declared a trade war with Australia.







They banned beef meat imports from four of Australia's biggest abattoirs over 'food safety' issue. It has been inferred by many that since Australia echoed American concern over any manipulation in the outbreak of coronavirus, China is furious for that. The economy of Australia greatly depends on the export to Chinese market. Last year, the export of Australian goods to China amounted to a staggering $104 billion which is 7.7 percent of the country's GDP. Reportedly, Beijing has already communicated its unhappiness to Canberra which suggested Canberra to keep quiet or something ominous is coming.







Beijing also bullied the European Union regarding an official report focusing on Chinese disinformation about the virus. Furthermore, China's contemporary stance on the outbreak and the US-China blame game is fueling manifold conspiracy theories. Given the vicious trade row between two countries and geopolitical dynamics, the suspicion of deliberately letting the virus loose in a hyper-globalized world remains in the room unless solid evidences are found in contrast.







In theory, bioweapons are banned. But the massive outbreak of the new coronavirus has sparked a new concern over bioweapons. Of course, most countries around the world signed the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention which outlaws developing or storing biological agents for anything other than peaceful purpose. But we cannot entirely rule out the possibility that some countries might be running clandestine operations or keep the options close at hand. In recent years, 'Sarin' dropped by the Syrian air force and the 'Novichok' (a chemical weapon) sprayed on doorknobs by Russian assassins to eliminate a father and daughter in Salisbury, England in 2018could be taken for instance.







Ending the dispute over the origin of the new coronavirus deserves utmost importance because super-secure bio-labs aiming to deal with fatal diseases lacking a vaccine or cure are becoming more common. Currently, there are around 70 "biosafety level-four" sites in 30 countries. The US has over a dozen and China plans to set up five more by 2025. Handling of pathogens is a delicate job whereas tinkering with them is super risky. And god forbids, slip out of bugs may bring calamity beyond our thoughts.











The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: The world deserves an authentic account of how the virus made its way from bats to human as it's been claimed by China and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). Without one, conspiracy theories will develop and spread, jeopardize the sensible scientific researches on pathogens meant for the wellbeing of humanity. If trust is not soon restored by a thorough hand unbiased investigation, the China centric global supply chain and greater economic and regional integration will be severely compromised. The existing world order will be in peril. And certainly, we cannot risk that.

