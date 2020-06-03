Idle thoughts on coronavirus pandemic





I am afraid, critics may outrageously react to my falling back upon a reverie of idle thoughts on deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has already claimed close to 4 lacs human lives and infecting close to 6 million people across the world; and as such demand immersing in serious thoughts instead of imbibing in the fancy of idle thoughts, while dealing in such headless microspically small but monstrously dangerous virus creating wraths and havocs on human lives for last couple of months.







Originated at Wuhan, Hubei province of China in end December 2019, according to some opinion, from nature while others argue that the virus spread from Chinese lab producing biological weapon; Chinese authority suppressed the information for quite some time despite 8 whistle blowers in China warned the authority about the impending danger and devastating effects of the virus on human lives.





Voices of whistleblower doctors were reported to have been gagged and silenced by the authority with pushing few of them to eventuality of tragic death by the wraths of virus. Consequently the virus had the scot-free happy and leisurely time to cross the borders of China and harbor in different regions and countries of the world in galloping speed before a warning bell was rung across the world on its monstrous and devastating effects on human life.







In Bangladesh, Coronavirus mainly got its free license of travelling all the way from Italy from where a large numbers of returnees had arrived and despite government's continuous insistence to take all of them in quarantine, blatantly defied and broke the quarantine by resorting to grisly agitation and vandalism at the quarantine camp and quickly melted in mainstream population thereby dangerously contributing in the spread of Coronavirus in Bangladesh which could otherwise be avoided if the returnees from Italy and other affected areas of the world would be otherwise law abiding or they could be dealt in heavy hands compelling them into 14 days mandatory quarantine after their arrival in Bangladesh.





In spite of the fact that Coronavirus is deadly in its characteristic feature and mutates fast as is evident from genome sequencing, claiming human lives in geometrical rates, poor and gullible citizens of Bangladesh like me were given to understand by some 'eminent' physicians and doctors through TV talk shows that, Coronavirus is like other virus as influenza, can be safely dealt by taking some paracetamol doses with drinking and gurgling with hot water. These 'experts' knowingly or unknowingly suggested gullible citizens of my likes not to get panicked and to stay simply alert.







This, despite government's declaring two months general holidays with some stimulus package for remaining in isolation at home, presumably led the citizens to wrongly comprehend that since nothing get to be panicked as assured by some 'eminent' doctors of the country, it was better to enjoy the government's declared holidays by fanfare and hanging around the street and alleys without any reason or direction thus breaking lockdown and other measures undertaken by the government's law enforcing agencies.





Despite government's declared restriction on movements from one area to another, it has been observed with great concern that during Eid vacation, people turned utterly defiant in frenzy and traveled from one area to another by desperate means and risking their own lives and lives of their fellow compatriots thereby putting government in disarray and challenge, while in the U.K, centering on breaking lockdown by a senior minister Dominic Cummings, prime minister Boris Johnson is grilled under the hard gaze of questions by media and opposition political party.







As Aristotle said long time ago that 'humans are social animals' and as such obviously social distancing is not deeply rooted in human psyche, no matter how important it is to maintain it, instead of social distancing - a misnomer in its trait, physical distancing which we may rightly call it, at time it is warranted to maintain in the given situation the world is passing through with the havoc of Coronavirus pandemic.







Scientists and researchers around the world working day and night to invent a vaccine well enough to work in human body infected by Coronavirus. But in the meantime, interestingly, the U.S. President Donald Trump appeared with his plethora of, as usual, Trumpian wisdom for consumption of his fellow compatriots and suggested to take Hydrochloroquin (a malarial drug) which has been rejected by scientists and doctors for the reason of drug may increase heart ailments to people suffering from heart and other chronic diseases. Earlier on another occasion in the recent past, Mr. Trump recommended to administer Lizon disinfectant in human body for containing Coronavirus amidst widespread outcries and condemnation against his 'wishful' recommendation.







Further, Mr. Trump, in his usual fashion of twitting, has gone to the extent of mocking the use of facemask which he disdains to wear. Thanks to the` Maharaja' of the world that he has not yet twitted and mocked that wearing a facemask transforms human-face into a monkey-face, thus reaffirming the theme of Darwinian Theory of evolution suggesting apes are the ancestors of human race as penned in Darwin's famous book The Origin of Species. An eminent French scientist and neurosurgeon, Paul Broca, once said that: "I would rather be transformed into an ape than a degenerated son of Adam".







Still one step ahead in defiance and rejecting the necessity of lockdown, wearing facemask and social distancing, Brazilian president Mr. Bolsanero has botched his response to Coronavirus pandemic in spite of the fact that Brazil is now turned a hotspot with 4 lacs 30 thousand infections and 27 thousand death as of date.







WHO which has been already branded by Mr. Trump as spokesmen of China in dealing Coronavirus, have recently announced that infection of Coronavirus is never ending and cautioned that humans will have to live with the Coronavirus infection like Cancer and Aids till doomsday. It is not clearly understood how Coronavirus can be compared with Cancer and Aids --- the diseases which are not as infectious as it is in case of Coronavirus infection.







Humans can safely live with a cancer patient without getting themselves infected. Humans can equally live with a Aids patient till such time the germs transmit to another human being either by blood transfusion or by sexual intercourse.







The Contention of WHO on the gravity of impending danger of Coronavirus on human lives provide me with enough food for idle thoughts in the given situation caught in the labyrinth finding no answers to questions as to how soon humans will get rid of the wrath of Coronavirus, grinning with lust to devour entire human race in one gulp the way mythological deity Angusta Mooni drank all the waters of the seas in one gulp.







So far we have been given to understand that Coronavirus even do not die in dead human bodies consequent upon which humans dying with Coronavirus infection are subjected to be adequately sprayed by disinfectants and quickly interred in graves, in some cases, without fallowing religious rituals. We have been given to understand, of late, by some doctors and physicians that Coronavirus die together with dead infected human bodies and as such nothing is wrong in coming to close proximity of dead human bodies with following religious rituals before interring bodies into graves.







There are lot of opinions and counter opinions centering on deadly Coronavirus pandemic. It is really flabbergasting and difficult to rightly asses and comprehend which one is right and which one is wrong and that equally provides me with essential stimulus for idle thoughts swirling around my fading reasoning hanging in balance to find answer to: "to be or not to bethat's is the question."





As of now, Cancer and Aids are incurable diseases, no doubt, but Coronavirus has not yet been proven incurable. Human ingenuity has conquered Malaria, Small Pox and other such deadly and malignant diseases by wiping them out from the surface of the earth. A day is not very far from now when Coronavirus, despite WHO's disappointing and over-reacting caution and despite humans' all existing predicaments and limitations, will be wiped out by the ingenuity of human wisdom.







Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen in his essay titled 'Speaking of Freedom' first published in 'The Little Magazine' in 2002 wrote: "------ The totality of human predicament would be an impossible basis for a practical discussion of our 'basic needs! Indeed, there are many things that we might have good reason to value if they were feasible --- such as complete immunity from illness of all kinds, or even immortality.







But we do not --- in deed cannot --- see them as needs, precisely because we believe them to be infeasible." With humans' all present predicaments and limitations, conquering Coronavirus pandemic with wiping out it out from the surface of the earth is not infeasible. Time can only tell us how soon humans can conquer Coronavirus by inventing effective drugs and vaccines with a view to protecting human race from its ominous spell and rage.







Meanwhile, considering both lives and livelihood of the people and to keep the wheels of economy moving, government of Bangladesh have recently suspended two months long general holidays with allowing public transports movement to a 'limited scale' in a state of situation when Coronavirus infection graph is riding upward with inflating the lists of deaths and new deaths every day.







In this precarious situation, I humbly urge upon our honorable prime minister Sheikh Hasina to kindly consider re-imposing the lockdown with strict measures for compliance, if necessary under round the clock curfew, at least up to mid-June 2020 with a view to stopping the graph soaring and bringing it down to a tolerable and manageable range.





At this point, before I conclude, I recount a Shakespearian observation: "…..I do repent; but heaven hath pleased it so ….. I must be cruel only to be kind …..".God bless us.





The writer is a former civil servant

Leave Your Comments